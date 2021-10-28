Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $150.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

