Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Agenus were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $7,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

