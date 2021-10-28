Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DermTech were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DermTech by 59.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

DMTK opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $817.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.