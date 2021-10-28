Legal & General Group Plc Sells 398 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $32,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.