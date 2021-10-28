Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $550,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 344.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 56,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

