LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LC stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $2,804,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

