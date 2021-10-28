Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $350.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $342.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.50.

LII opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

