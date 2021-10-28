Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Leoni alerts:

OTCMKTS LNNNY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Leoni has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.