Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.740-$0.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.74 to $0.76 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LXP opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

