LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

