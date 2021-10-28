Liberum Capital Trims Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Target Price to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:ORCH opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.98. The company has a market cap of £11.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.