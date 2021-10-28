Liberum Capital Trims Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Target Price to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ORCH opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.98. The company has a market cap of £11.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

