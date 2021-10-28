LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,535.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

