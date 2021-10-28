Lightning (LIGHT) Achieves Market Cap of $38.91 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00207998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

