Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

LMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

