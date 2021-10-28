Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.34 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $1,841.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,145.07 or 0.99500382 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,317,419 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

