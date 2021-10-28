Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on December 2nd

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $12.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS opened at $278.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $304.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.