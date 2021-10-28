Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.960 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.80-2.96 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $278.84 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $304.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

