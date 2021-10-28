Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV opened at $100.61 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.