Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LYV opened at $100.61 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.
