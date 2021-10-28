Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $6.16 on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

