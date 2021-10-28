LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

