LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Head to Head Analysis

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 25.57 -$4.04 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 1,144.75% -18.83% -18.08% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

