LMR Partners LLP Acquires 81,563 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

