LMR Partners LLP Makes New $11.58 Million Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $64,593,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $59,793,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

