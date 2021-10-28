LMR Partners LLP Purchases 50,500 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Coherent worth $37,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $68,470,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $63,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.