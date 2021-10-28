LMR Partners LLP Purchases 89,295 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1,747.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.72. 27,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,907. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $321.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

