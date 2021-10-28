Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

