Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 609,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

