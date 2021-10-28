Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 293 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 80.9% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

