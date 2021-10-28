Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 520 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $5,308,052 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

