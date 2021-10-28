Loop Capital Trims CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price to $200.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $121.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CMC Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

