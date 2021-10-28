L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

LRLCY opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

