LPL Financial LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.38 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

