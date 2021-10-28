LPL Financial LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.67% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUI opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

