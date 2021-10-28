LPL Financial LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 202.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $10,160,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $8,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

