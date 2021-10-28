LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.