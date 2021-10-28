Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 205,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,070,867 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,944,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

