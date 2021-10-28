Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 21998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.