Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

MGU stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

