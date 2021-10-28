Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 321,114 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,114 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

