Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,914 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

