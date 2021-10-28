Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after acquiring an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

