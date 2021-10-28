Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $23.52 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 221.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

