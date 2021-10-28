Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 67,130 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,130 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Newmont by 14.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 422,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 553,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

