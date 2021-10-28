Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $422.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $432.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

