Mango Markets (MNGO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $274.15 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00095948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.41 or 1.00003600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.53 or 0.07043257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

