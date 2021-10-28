Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$30.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.08.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 22.1700011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 in the last ninety days.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.