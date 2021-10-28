MarineMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

HZO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

