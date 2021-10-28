MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

HZO opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in MarineMax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

