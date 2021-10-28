MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $403.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day moving average of $462.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

