Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of TrueCar worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

